Empowering You Through Technology and Security
Transform your Business with expert Cyber & Physical Security services.
Threat Security Solutions was founded with the mission of providing top-notch cyber and physical security services to businesses and homes. Our team of security experts has decades of experience in the industry and is dedicated to keeping our clients safe from all types of threats.
Our vision is to create a world where businesses and homes can operate without fear of security threats. We strive to achieve this by providing the best security solutions and services to our clients.
Threat Security Solutions offers a wide range of security consulting services, including cyber security, physical security, and more! Our team of experts works closely with clients to understand their unique security needs and provide customized solutions.
Derby, Kansas, United States
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Threat Security Solutions takes immense pride in being a veteran-owned company, harnessing the values of integrity, discipline, dedication, and attention to detail that are integral to military service. Our roots in the armed forces guide our approach to delivering top-notch security solutions.
Furthermore, as a company deeply rooted in the ethos of service, we extend our support to first responders who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our communities. By leveraging our expertise, we contribute to safeguarding the invaluable contributions of these heroes, aligning our mission with a greater purpose.
At Threat Security Solutions, our veteran ownership not only shapes our strategies but also underscores our commitment to protect and empower those who safeguard our world.